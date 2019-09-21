Home Good News

Medical marvel: Five-month-old baby with jaundice at birth lives with aunt’s liver

Ipsa, daughter of Suchitra and Krunal Valvi, both practising homoeopaths based in Surat, was diagnosed with jaundice at birth.

Published: 21st September 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind of surgery in western India, Mumbai-based doctors have successfully performed a liver transplant on a baby with less than 5 kg of weight.

The life-saving surgery was performed in June, but the announcement was made after due post-operative care, all the growth parameters of the baby were reported to be normal.

Ipsa, daughter of Suchitra and Krunal Valvi, both practising homoeopaths based in Surat, was diagnosed with jaundice at birth. When jaundice couldn’t be cured with regular treatment special investigations were conducted and it was revealed that the child had Biliary Atresia.

In this rare, one-in-20,000 live births, the liver disorder bile duct is not properly formed.  This prevents the bile from flowing out of the liver and damages liver tissues.

Delay in treatment makes damage permanent.

“A surgery can be a remedy if the diagnosis is made within two months of birth. However, in this case, the patient was brought to me when she was five months old. Liver transplant is the only option to save her life,” said Dr Anurag Shrimal from Global Hospital, who performed the surgery.

“Ipsa recovered well from the surgery and was discharged from the hospital within three weeks. During this time her jaundice gradually disappeared, she became more playful, alert, and started catching up developmental milestones for her age,” said Ipsa’s mother Suchitra.

Her younger sister Krupali donated part of her liver for Ipsa, and the surgery cost around Rs 16 lakh, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baby Ipsa liver transplant medical miracle medical mervel
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp