Andhra boy climbs highest mountain in Europe in just nine hours

​Bhujang Rao began his trek at 11 pm on September 10 and hoisted the tricolour atop Elbrus on 8 am the following day.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Savara Bhujang Rao

Bhujang Rao at the summit of Mount Elbrus in Europe. I ( Photo | EPS )

By Ritika Vaishali Arun
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many tribals find it difficult to pursue their passion due to lack of economic or social support. But that was not the case with Savara Bhujang Rao, 27, a native of Srikakulam. He climbed the 5,642-metre-high Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, on September 11.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I would like to give the entire credit to Srikant Varma sir, who supported me. From giving me encouragement to funding my expedition, he took care of everything.” 

Born in Narayanaguda village in Seetampeta mandal of Srikakulam district, Bhujang Rao also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in the recent past. “Srikant sir saw my pictures of climbing Kilimanjaro and was happy. On the basis of my talent and efforts, he decided to fund this expedition and helped me by giving Rs 2 lakh,” Rao shared. 

IAS officer Srikant Varma, who comes from a tribal background, works for Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). He is engaged in tribal welfare and funds many such activities of tribals. 

“It is important to encourage and help those who are talented, but they cannot show their talent due to poor financial background. I faced many such hurdles myself, before becoming an IAS officer. I do not want the tribals to go through the same situation. They can do wonders if they are properly encouraged,” Varma said. 

After completing his bachelors in physical education, Rao now helps his father in farming. “I wish to climb as many mountains as possible and hoist Indian tricolour on each of them,” Rao said.

