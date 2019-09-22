Karnataka maths tutor goes global and how

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU (KARNATAKA): The most sought after mathematics tutor of Tumakuru is all set to go global! Garudanagiri V Vidyashankar, who has a fan following across the world, will now be available for high school students across the world via his newly launched YouTube channel and will also be able to offer help to those who couldn't afford his classes.

Impressed with this initiative, state education minister S Suresh Kumar expressed his interest to personally meet Vidyashankar and take the latter's suggestions on teaching methodology and make maths a fun subject for those studying in government schools of Karnataka's rural belt.

The demand to get into Vidyashankar Learning Centre (VLC) is so high that even the seats for next academic year got filled. However, with the launch of his YouTube channel, students can get access to his classes at any given time.

"Since I have a limited number of seats, I am forced to turn down many aspirants. This inspired me to start a YouTube channel and upload the videos for those who miss out on concepts. After getting suggestion Pradeep Simha, a friend who is in IIT-Chennai, I started uploading these videos to help those who could not afford private tuitions for mathematics," Vidyashankar informed TNIE.

Dhanush, a class X student, who initially found maths very difficult says, "What made the learning easy was Vidyashankar Sir's steady pace and the methods that helped me memorise my concepts in an easy manner and recall during the exam. It has always been a joy to study under him."

"I watched his video where he's teaching fundamentals and was impressed a lot with his style which helps build a strong foundation," observed Prasad, a parent.

After completing his MSc in mathematics from Karnataka University and BEd at Bangalore University, Vidyashankar taught at educationist K Venkataramaiah's Maruthi Vidya Mandir for three years. He was rewarded with a national award for his innovative teaching by the NCERT. Later he started VLC where he has taught over 15,000 students so far.

"I came across some of my engineering classmates who failed to understand the basics. However, after getting tutored by Vidyashankar, my fundamentals were strong," claimed Sachin H S, a software engineer currently based in Los Angeles.

From fundamentals of geometry to theorems, Vidyashankar, interestingly, has even uploaded a video of a song he composed. Not just any other song, but a tune in Kannada to memorise the 25 elements of the periodic table which has helped rural students.

"I have my students and fans in the USA, Japan, Australia and Germany and they have invited me to hold workshops on innovative teaching," says Vidyashankar.

He has conducted such workshops back home in Tumakaru for the benefits of the students there.

A lesser-known fact is that Vidyashankar is the nephew of the famous theatre artist late Master Hirannaiah. Known for his witty satires in strong language aimed at corrupt politicians, his play 'Lanchavathara' has been staged over 11,000 times.

Noted journalist late Garudanagiri Nagaraj is also the uncle of Vidyashankar. His late father G S Venkatesh Murthy was a small-time homoeopathy practitioner and mother late Nagarathnamma was a homemaker.