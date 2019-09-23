Home Good News

It's never too late for school: 83-year-old in Punjab completes Master's degree in English

Sohan Singh Gill wanted to do post-graduation in English, but got married in 1958 and left for Kenya with his wife.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

MA English

Sohan Singh Gill shows his MA certificate from Lovely Professional University. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

HOSHIARPUR: An 83-year-old man completed his master's degree in English from a university in Jalandhar this month.

Sohan Singh Gill, a native of Hoshiarpur, completed his bachelor's degree from Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur district decades ago. On the advice of his vice-principal, he wanted to do post-graduation in English. However, he got married in 1958 and left for Kenya with his wife.

Gill said that while working in Kenya, he also taught various subjects to children there. He returned to India in 1991.

"In 2018, I decided to prepare for the MA course in English remembering my vice-principal's advice," he said.

Gill finally got an MA English degree from Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

"I hope there are enough employment opportunities for the youth in our country so that they do not have to leave India in search of jobs," he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sohan Singh Gill Punjab Masters in English
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp