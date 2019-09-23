It's never too late for school: 83-year-old in Punjab completes Master's degree in English

By ANI

HOSHIARPUR: An 83-year-old man completed his master's degree in English from a university in Jalandhar this month.

Sohan Singh Gill, a native of Hoshiarpur, completed his bachelor's degree from Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur district decades ago. On the advice of his vice-principal, he wanted to do post-graduation in English. However, he got married in 1958 and left for Kenya with his wife.

Gill said that while working in Kenya, he also taught various subjects to children there. He returned to India in 1991.

"In 2018, I decided to prepare for the MA course in English remembering my vice-principal's advice," he said.

Gill finally got an MA English degree from Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

"I hope there are enough employment opportunities for the youth in our country so that they do not have to leave India in search of jobs," he said.