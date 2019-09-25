This Bengaluru Ola cab driver's heartwarming gesture is going viral on the internet

Home Good News

When it comes to taking cab rides, there have always been many bad experiences for the commuters compared to the good ones.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Ola cabbie Khateeb UR Rahman

Bengaluru Ola cabbie Khateeb UR Rahman (Photo | Facebook and PTI)

By Online Desk

Two of the dominant cab aggregators Uber and Ola are no different as they have also been in the wrong side of the news in the past. 

But this time around it was an Ola cab driver who is in the news for all the good reasons. On September 17th, a Bengaluru based man took to Facebook and shared a heartwarming story of an Ola cab driver.

The commuter, Sayuj Ravindran, said that the cab driver returned valuables and gadgets worth Rs 2.5 lakh to him after he had left them behind in the cab.

He wrote, "Returning after my cousins wedding, I took an Ola cab (with my family) from KR Puram railway station to home at around 3:30 am. Halfway down, the car tyre got punctured. The driver requested me to book another cab since it will take some time for him to replace the tyre. I got another one in 10 mins and I was about to reach home when I got a call from the first cab driver informing that I left a handbag in the car. I then realized it was my laptop bag which also had some valuables in it. He said he will wait for me right there. I took my car from home and rushed back. He was kind enough to come a little further towards my home. We met at the Marathahalli bridge and he gave me the laptop bag."

Sayuj also mentioned that the cabbie refused to take money from him as a favour. 

"Meet Mr Khateeb UR Rahman, who returned my bag (with stuff worth Rs 2.5 lakhs approx). He refused to take any money from me in return of the favour and got back into his cab. But I did manage to slip in the money to his jacket pocket forcefully. Please reward this gentleman for what he has done, " he said.

The post had gone viral with over 10,000 people liking the post and over 2,600 people sharing it. 

The RT Nagar Old office (SGP Group), who came across the heartwarming act of the Khateeb UR Rahman rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 25,000. 

This heartwarming gesture once again proves to be an example of how one will be rewarded according to his/her act.

