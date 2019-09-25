Home Good News

This government school peon in Indore district is teaching Sanskrit since 23 years

53-year-old Vasudev Panchal, who has been selected for the Chief Minister's Excellence Award, has taken the responsibiliy of teaching Sanskrit as he has himself studied at the school.

By IANS

INDORE: Vasudev Panchal (53) is a peon at the Government High School in Girota village of Depalpur development block in Indore. Sporting a tika on his forehead and 'choti' on his head, every morning he is the first to arrive at his school, where he sweeps and mops the floor, cleans the furniture, fills the water and once the students arrive, he gets down to his next job.

Panchal teaches Sanskrit at the school. He has been doing so for the past 23 years as the school does not have a Sanskrit teacher. No teacher wants to come to the school, which is nearly 40 km from the Indore district headquarters.

It has only three teachers for around 175 students, and Panchal has been given an additional responsibility of teaching Sanskrit as he has himself studied at the school and knew Sanskrit. He takes two classes every day, and his students appreciate his lessons.

Last year, the school recorded 100 per cent high school results. School Principal Mahesh Ningwal says Panchal has been selected for the Chief Minister's Excellence Award and last week even gave a presentation in Bhopal.

