Home Good News

MP tribal school makes train-shaped classrooms to lure students, gets immediate results

The initiative which cost the school staff around Rs 40,000 has resulted in a spurt in student attendance by 70% in just six to seven days of the school’s makeover in the dense forests on a hillock.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

The school staff pooled their money to remodel the school into “Khajari junction” railway station. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: For Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, seeing a train chug down its terrains remains a distant dream – even seven decades after the country attained independence.

But the craving to see and board the elusive train has resulted in a spurt in student attendance at the secondary school in Khajari village in Amarpur development block – 12 km from Dindori district headquarters.

Concerned over poor attendance at the school which houses three classes – VI, VII and VIII – the staff of the school pooled their money to remodel the school into “Khajari junction” railway station and painted the six rooms there as engine and coaches of Education Express train – all to encourage students to study in train-shaped classes.

The initiative which cost the school staff around Rs 40,000 has resulted in a spurt in student attendance by 70% in just six to seven days of the school’s makeover in the dense forests on a hillock.

The makeover has seen entire school premises being renamed as Madhayamik Shala-Khajari Junction, while the head mistress’s room has been remodeled as the train engine which is powering the three train coach-shaped classrooms. Even the mid day meal room has been remodeled as the train’s pantry car dubbed as Annapurna Kaksh.

According to school’s headmistress Santosh Uike, the initiative has seen in student attendance in the just six to seven days only. “Out of the total 96 student strength in the three classes, the school was reporting maximum attendance of 50 odd students. But the remodelling of the school as a railway station and classes and other rooms as the engine and coaches of Education Express model train has increased the students attendance up to 87, which is just nine short of total students strength,” head master Santosh Uike told The New Indian Express.

The class teacher of Class VII Prakash Chandravasnhi recounted “Every alternate day, we had to travel to four to ten km in Khajari and other villages to motivate students to regularly come to school, but it hardly served the purpose. Subsequently, we decided to do something new and while surfing on the internet we spotted a similar initiative by a government school in Rajasthan. On the lines of that school we pooled our money to remodel the school as railway station parked with the train Education Express,” said Chandravanshi.

He added that not only students, but even their parents have started coming to school just to see the train, which they haven’t boarded as yet. “Enthused by this experiment, under which the ceiling of classrooms have been painted with science models and universe and solar system, parents of existing students are encouraging other village dwellers to get their wards enrolled in the train-cum-school,” claimed Chandravanshi.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal school Khajari junction Madhya Pradesh school
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp