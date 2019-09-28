Home Good News

This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi

The villagers here have got used to using alternatives to plastic items and have now become an inspiration to many neighbouring villages.

Published: 28th September 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

ANCHATGERI (Dharwad): As you enter Anchatgeri in Dharwad district, it appears like any other north Karnataka village. But chances are that your perception will change very soon. The village, with a population of about 6,000, has WiFi network, solar panels dot many houses and CCTV cameras can be seen on main streets, panchayat office and the local school.

And the highlight — you cannot find any plastic waste on the roads. The villagers here have got used to using alternatives to plastic items and have now become an inspiration to many  neighbouring villages.

And their efforts will now be recognised at the national level under the Swachh Hi Seva programme. Basavaraj Bidnal, Anchatgeri GP president and Karibasappa Gudisalamane, Swachagrahi of the village, will be felicitated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function to be held on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Another feather in Anchatgeri cap is that it was declared open defecation-free in 2017. The local Panchayat took up a plastic-free awareness campaign early this year and within a few months, they achieved success.

“We used school children to create awareness. Though there was a poor response from the villagers initially, the participation of children changed their minds. We had announced an incentive of Rs 2 per plastic bottle for students. In a few weeks, we collected about 5,000 plastic bottles and about 112 kg of plastic was generated. It is now a common scene in the village to see women carry cloth bags for shopping,” Bidnal told TNIE.

Gurunath Chikkamath, a resident, said that it was indeed a matter of pride that their village is being recognised at the national level. “Now, villagers ensure that there is no plastic waste. After the plastic items were banned, there was a reduction in solid waste generation and today the village streets look cleaner than before,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
platic-free plastic-free village Anchtgeri soil pollution Swachh Bharat Dharwad district
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp