This Chennai traffic cop feeds stray dogs daily

CHENNAI: Every motorist crossing the Anna Nagar roundtana, at least once will have seen R Arunan, a traffic Sub-Inspector feeding dogs. He has been doing this daily for over two years since he joined the Thirumangalam division. Arunan (58), a native of Karur had taken care of at least 32 dogs in the past two years and given more than 20 for adoption. As he is to retire in eight-months he is worried about the fate of the remaining nine dogs, including seven puppies.

“I have asked a lot of people to adopt the dogs, at least the puppies. They are pure country-bred dogs and have been vaccinated regularly,” he said. Arunan said he wanted to have pets and grow plants since his childhood and could not do so because of the poor background and absence of sufficient space in his village.

“I needed to have a stable life first. Since I joined the service, I made sure to take care of the animals and plants in my jurisdiction. Though I cannot do it in large numbers, this gives me peace. I have considered to rear animals, birds, and nurture plants in my village once I am retired,” he says.

“I’ve always seen this personnel feeding the dogs, though I don’t know his name. I just wish him and leave. It is heartwarming that in between his duty, he is taking care of stray dogs which otherwise might have died by now, said Anandan, an private firm employee.

Arunan spends at least Rs 5000 per month for feeding the dogs. He feeds them every morning, late afternoon and night. After rain two weeks ago, a two-feet pothole at the Anna Nagar roundtana was not repaired, Arunan himself bought some cement and gravel and repaired the pothole. Chennai city police commissioner, A K Viswanathan gave him an award. Anyone willing to adopt the puppies, contact on 9445379722 or 9498139554.