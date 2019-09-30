Home Good News

Father-daughter duo brings light back to Koraga families’ life

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board, the nine families have run-up power bill of nearly Rs 30,000 and had little choice but to pull the plug on the houses in Perdala Koraga colony.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Live wire

Bare minimum existence still a luxury in Koraga Communityand power supply was cut to nine houses.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: After long hours of weaving baskets from twines, they return to half-done unplastered houses every evening.

The state had built the houses for 32 families of the Koraga community --- a particularly vulnerable tribe indigenous to Kasaragod.

But the government found their bare minimum existence still a luxury and power supply was cut to nine houses.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the nine families have run-up power bill of nearly Rs 30,000 and had little choice but to pull the plug on the houses in Perdala Koraga colony.

But Balakrishna A ---  the single teacher of the Multi-Grade Learning Centre, which sits in the middle of the colony — said the residents do not own such heavy gadgets to justify such bills.

Only 14 houses have power supply, he said. “KSEB cut the supply to nine houses. Six houses don’t have electrical wiring and another nine houses have damaged wiring,” said Balakrishna, who has been the teacher at the school for the past 19 years.

Now, nine children of the colony study in the learning centre in Class I to IV, he said. They use kerosene lamps. In the past 19 years, none of his students have landed themselves a government or a regular job.
The Koragas speak Tulu and keep to themselves.

“The baskets they make fetch them Rs 250 if they sell them in bigger towns like Kasaragod. The smaller sieves fetch them Rs 30,” he said. With such income, they cannot pay off such big dues, he said.

Samaritans to the rescue

Living in faraway Navi Mumbai, a writer and artist heard her father making frequent calls to his friends to raise money for a cause. When she checked with him, he told her about the Koragas living in darkness in Badiadka.

Her father, a retired export-import consultant, spends most of his time resolving social issues by sourcing funds from his friends and acquaintances. Every morning, he would clean the park in front of his house, pick the liquor bottles carelessly thrown there before the children come to play.

He also teaches English to the less-privileged children of Navi Mumbai. The artist-daughter crowdsources funds for her projects.

“So when I heard him, I posted Koragas’ story on my Twitter and Instagram pages,” said the artist.To be sure, she did not ask for money. Yet, many people replied to her asking how to pay the bills.  “They paid the big and small bills alike. Some had dues of up to `6,000,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraga Community Kerala
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp