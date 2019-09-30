Home Good News

Madukkarai in Tamil Nadu town holds world record for largest recycling lesson

Daily waste amounting to over 7.3 tonne, collected from Madukkarai locals, is being converted into organic manure at the Resource Recovery Park and later sold in the market for an affordable price.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

It all started in 2013 when Madukkarai town panchayat officials organised an intensive awareness programme on source segregation for the residents, welfare groups, and traders' associations.

It all started in 2013 when Madukkarai town panchayat officials organised an intensive awareness programme on source segregation for the residents, welfare groups, and traders' associations. ( Photo | A Raja Chidambaram )

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: At a time when Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is striving to streamline source segregation of waste at the household-level, the Madukkarai Special Grade Town Panchayat now has seven years of success to its credit in this department.

A tiny town panchayat with about 12,000 households and a population of around 35,000 people, Madukkarai also holds a place in Guinness Book of Records for the largest recycling lesson in the world.
 

In numbers:

35,000 people

12,000 households

18 wards

7.39 tonne of household water generated every day

2.8 tonne organic waste

750 kg of organic manure produced by panchayat per month

Daily waste amounting to over 7.3 tonne, collected from Madukkarai locals, is being converted into organic manure at the Resource Recovery Park and later sold in the market for an affordable price. The non-biodegradable waste -- particularly single-use plastics, used leather, and e-Waste -- are safely disposed of at the furnace of ACC Limited, a cement manufacturing industry in Coimbatore.

It all started in 2013 when Madukkarai town panchayat officials organised an intensive awareness programme on source segregation for the residents, welfare groups, and traders' associations.

They also helped the residents to adopt the waste management methods by distributing multi-coloured bins (green for organic and blue for non-biodegradable waste) for free.

All these efforts paid off, helping the panchayat achieve 100 per cent source segregation. Sanitary workers have been collecting only segregated waste for the seven years now.

With the successful working model of Resource Recovery Park, the panchayat is now expanding the facility to another location in Madukkarai with many added features, including a nursery and sewage treatment plant. This is also to meet the increased demand for the organic manure produced at the park.
 

Work at the Resource Recovery Park:

1.Organic manure production

2. Vermicompost production

3.Waste segregation

4.Vegetable garden

"As organic manure and vermicompost are rich in energy and nitrogen content, the demand from the customers in recent times has increased. Meanwhile, we are expanding the Resource Recovery Park to another location in Madukkarai to meet the requirements," said Sanitary Officer M Thiruvasagam.

Thiruvasagam said that nearly 100 sanitary workers, with nearly 70 of them being employed by Imayam NGO, visit every household in Madukkarai to collect daily waste.


Executive Officer of the Panchayat R Parthiban said that they are aiming at zero-waste generation. "Several sanitary works are being carried out in Madukkarai to maintain the panchayat clean," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Madukkarai recycling
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp