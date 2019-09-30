Small Chhattisgarh town shows way to go plastic free

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

AMBIKAPUR (CHHATTISGARH): Six years ago, the waste dumping grounds of Ambikapur, a small Chhattisgarh town, fouled up the air with such stench, that it was impossible to move in town.

The drains were choked with plastic waste and often overflowed. Discarded plastic flew all over town with the breeze blowing in from the forests. Stray cattle choking on it made for another concern — where would one dump the carcasses?

“Town life indeed was unbearable,” recalled an old-timer.

Much water has flown since 2014. That year, municipal commissioner Ritu Sain watching ‘Satyamev Jayate’, a programme hosted by popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on national TV, chanced upon an episode about a ‘little community-driven experiments’ in South India through innovative disposal practices, which freed the countryside of plastics. She decided to test it, inviting C Srinivasan of India Green Service, Vellore, who was featured, to Ambikarpur.

The idea was seeded, though issues like viability gap funding and sustainability had remained an issue initially. Sain’s successors meticulously worked to fine-tune the concept, which has finally attained success.

Today, in Ambikapur, one won’t find a single dustbin, for there is no plastic or garbage that remains uncollected anywhere.

Among the foot soldiers who helped achieve the status is Neelam Makhla, 28. ‘Programmed’ to be up at 5 am, she dons her green dress and a cap and pedals her tricycle to join some 500 other women, drawn from among the urban poor by 34 self-help groups (SHGs). They fan across the town of 1.45 lakh souls to collect segregated garbage — mainly plastics — moving door-to-door.

Four hours later, their work is done. The collected waste — around 60 metric ton of it, of which 32% is plastic — is collected daily from over a 40 square mile consisting of 28,000 households and 4,120 commercial establishments. Using a zero-waste management model — the 3R’s reduction, reuse and recycling — plastic is converted into resources for profit and sustainably.

Saransh Mittar, the district magistrate, admits disposal of plastic was a huge problem. No vendor took it unless there was some value and the administration had no resource.

“We took the public-private partnership model to access expertise from Mahamaya Enterprise in 2018 to create a tertiary segregation centre to create plastic cakes and granules from waste for sale,” Mittar said.

The enterprise soon found a market with manufacturers of plastic furniture and goods in Kolkata, Delhi and Raipur, creating demand and transforming the initiative into a big revenue generator. On an average 250 kg of plastic cakes and 700 kg of granules is produced and sold at between Rs 20 to Rs 35 a kg, depending on extract quality.

However, there were other plastic derivants which could not be treated, which forced the administration to forge Refuge Derived Fuel (RDF) produced from domestic and business waste for use as an industrial fuel.

“The high caloric of RDF works like combustible coal and is used by the cement industry,” Mittar said, adding, “The model balances wage and sale-revenue from the recovered items of plastic garbage to bring revenue.”

Today, every third day, lorries from cement companies cart away10 ton of plastic bales (as RDF) from the tertiary centre to the Bhatapara-based Ambuja Cement Plant, clearing Ambikapur of all things plastic.

To add, the incentive-driven segregation has bolstered waste plastics’ market value from the normal Rs 4 a kg to Rs 24, which has encouraged the local population to handover plastic waste, rather than dispose it on streets. And therein lies the community success.

“The result has been overwhelmingly successful. Ambikapur is near plastic-free. The drains flow smoothly and the town is stench free,” said Lallan Paikra, a farmer-trader, who uses organic compost offered by the waste extracts to replace chemical fertilizers that he used on his farm.

He too has seen his yields grow.