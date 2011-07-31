What are tarot cards? How do they work for you? Tarot is a reflection of the mind of the one who seeks to know. It has been in existence for millennia; its first known use in the West was in the Middle Ages—as a tool to predict the future, a way to gather unseen, ‘occult’ information.

Tarot is a game of the mind. When you are disturbed, your tarot reader may shuffle the cards in your presence. The card that you pick up will be the exact ones that reveal the problem that assails you. How is it so? It is thoroughly scientific, though it needs high-definition cameras that can picture auras to be able to capture this phenomenon revealed to the observers of the occult.

Your state of being has a chemistry to it all the time. The cells of your body let out particles of matter all the time around you called the mind. The body and mind and all the events happening in your life are so closely interlinked. With an agitated state, you pick up the cards which have messages and pictures that vibrate with different states of energy. Energy always has this habit of finding its suitable match. Disturbance seeks disturbance, love finds love and wisdom finds its mate! Energy makes no mistakes.

So the state of confusion in you that has led to many a problem leads to your picking a card that reveals it to you in black and white. The tarot consultant will also pick up her card. She will be a person with a steady and calm frame of mind, because she is not going to be caught up in the problems that you have. Even with the tarot messages that appear in journals, there is an occult message just for you. It can be on love, relationships, finance – it is a question of finders keepers! What you find is what you keep for yourself, nurture the idea, use it to transform that aspect of your life. ;— Swahilya Shambhavi