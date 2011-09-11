Until a month before Burgundy’s (the multi-cuisine restaurant at Somerset, a new boutique hotel in Chennai) was set to receive its first course of hand-picked invitees as part of its soft launch, the man at its helm, Vipin Sachdev, had put the three acrylic pillars, the restaurant now takes prides in, on hold. He had imported the materials from Thailand but the labour cost was proving to

be prohibitive.

“Spending Rs 250 per sq. ft on labour didn't seem at all viable to me. I decided to walk a different route, so I called Thomas, my carpenter and threw the challenge at him, promising that he would get all the necessary support from my end,” Vipin remembers his adaptation.

Two weeks later, the pillars were ready and it cost him Rs 45,000. If he had gone ahead with the contractor who gave him the initial quote, the cost would have worked up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The crux, Vipin says, "I would’ve been forced to hike up the price of the buffet to retrieve my costs." The recipe of his success is a delightful combination of tenacity, astuteness, hard work and of course, generous portions of soft skills.

Vipin owns Pink Papaya Foods and Tuscana Kryptos Pvt. Ltd. Pink Papaya has the franchisee of the nine Subway outlets in the city. Tuscana Kryptos owns and manages two Tuscana Pizzerias and Kryptos, a Greek restaurant. His latest venture is Burgundy’s Pvt. Ltd. It is responsible for the Food and Beverage wing

at Somerset.

“Three years ago, when my friend embarked on Somerset, he sounded me off on the possibility of outsourcing the entire food and beverage department. I thought it was a great idea; it allowed me to do what I knew best, creating and managing a restaurant but in a different platform—a large hotel,” Vipin says.

Burgundy’s is like a sparkle of freshness, both in food and design. Spacious, airy and with the outside pouring into the inside, it sparkles with a sense of joy. The open kitchen offers plenty of scope for interaction and sharing, and eating here—the buffet, especially—is an experience that is both laid back and delightful.

On August 29, on its opening day, Burgundy’s income entry was Rs1,54,000. Vipin is, needless to say, delighted with the results.

Vipin believes in regular interaction with every member of his business family, starting from drivers, quality surveyors to chefs. “I like to give them a clear idea of my expectations from them. I realised, early on in life that human beings are assets,” Vipin signs off with a smile.