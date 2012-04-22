It took a slap from a Japanese chef to teach 31-year-old Ananchai Suttison about the extreme discipline and diligence required to create mesmerising sushi platters. Today, he brings that same knowledge to his kitchen at Zen in The Park, Kolkata. Zen, which has been a favoured destination for Thai cuisine, has come to be hailed for its Japanese menu in the few years that Suttison has spent there. His ‘Bento non-vegetarian platter’ consisting of ‘Tori’ curry (Japanese chicken curry with vegetables), ‘Chasoba tori shoga yaki’ (green tea-flavoured soba noodles in ginger soy sauce), ‘Gohan’ (Japanese steamed rice) and grilled salmon steak in sesame flavoured sauce, topped with a medley of vegetables, are well-known crowd pullers that helped establish Zen as the one-stop destination for Japanese cuisine.

Born in Sisaket, a cook’s village in north-eastern Thailand, Suttison took up his first job at Akamon restaurant in Bangkok Golf Club as a helper, spending endless hours cleaning vegetables and knives; his desire to be a chef remaining a distant dream. But a chanced opportunity presented itself, and soon Suttison started his culinary journey by making simple dressings and basic mise en place. “It was during my second stint at Akamon that I forayed into proper Japanese cuisine. I used to practice making sushi and ‘maki’ from left-over rice and paper, after work hours. The chef in-charge of the restaurant slowly taught me the art of making sushi and working on the hot range,” reminisces Suttison.

But his real training in Japanese began only nine months later under four, extremely strict, Japanese chefs. “I had once refused to eat raw fish, which the sushi chef wanted me to taste. He forced a fillet of fish down my throat to teach me a lesson. In another incident, the sushi chef threw a knife at me as he saw me cutting fish with my left hand. My hand got cut, but little did the chef know that I am a lefthander! I was once working at the sushi counter and I rolled a sushi incorrectly and the chef slapped me in front of the guests at the sushi counter,” says Suttison as he recounts one horrific incident after another with a smile. “But whatever said and done, today my hold on Japanese cuisine is strong because I worked with such strict chefs,” he adds.

Even though Suttison worked at several other hotels and restaurants, he believes that it was in Zen that he carved his own niche in the world of Japanese cuisine. His ‘Okonomi’ or Japanese pizza along with his trademark ‘Teppanyaki dance’ with his chef’s tools have entertained many a diner at this award-winning restaurant. The Suimono soup, a delectable clear soup made with ‘Dashi’ or Japanese fish stock and vegetables, is Suttison’s specialty. The non-vegetarian sushi platter with salmon and tuna sushi and the California roll (a hand roll with sushi rice and ‘Nori’ or seaweed sheet, stuffed with prawn, crab stick, tamago or Japanese omelette and vegetables) are big hits at the restaurant. “Even though Japanese food is quite popular with our guests, it has to be tweaked to suit their tastebuds, especially those of Indian vegetarians. Japanese cuisine isn’t spicy, but to please some of our guests we use chopped chillies or chilli paste in some of our sauces. We also use a lot of coriander and local spices like turmeric and curry powder to some of the sauces,” says Suttison. Dishes like potato and cottage cheese steaks in coriander sauce and tofu steaks in tomato sauce are very popular with the regulars. The vegetarian sushi platter, consisting of corn salad sushi and spicy mushroom sushi, tasted instant success with the vegans.