His hands are tattooed with an angel and a devil, to signify the perennial conflict between good and evil. This is his own artwork, and he loves it. The genuineness of his facial expressions, the giggles of delight at the very word India, and the sad tone for his lack of proficiency in English and Hindi, all tell a story of a person who is waiting to fulfill his dreams in this country. Jerome Cousin, a French chef-cum-restaurateur who likes to call himself rara avis—an expression popularly used in France to describe those who are leftfield or eccentric.

We are seated on the sparse and simple terrace of the newly opened Rara Avis restaurant at Greater Kailash II M-Block market, South Delhi’s popular culinary hub. The cool breeze, soft candlelit tables, quaint bric-a-brac propped in various corners and two perfect hosts—Chef Cousin and his partner Laurent Guiraud. Cousin walks in and out of the kitchen supervising every single order.

Cousin and Guiraud have got together to give to this city its first traditional French bistro—Rara Avis—no fuss, no fusion, just real French food. As Cousin emphasises, “...to bring food just like our grandmothers used to cook” to India.

Rooted In Tradition

Stick to your roots and you can’t go wrong, says Cousin as we begin our chat. “I love India so so much because it’s rooted in its traditions, heritage and cuisine.” While guests rave about his foie gras, wine reductions and other exquisite dishes, Cousin is in love with dosa, idly and chicken tikka.

“I have tremendous respect for all that is basic, classic and traditional,” he continues. He says devotion to fresh and authentic produce and ingredients takes away his time and energy. “That’s the biggest challenge I face here,” he tells. “To get good quality, fresh produce. I can compromise on anything, but not on quality. That’s precisely why my past ventures fell apart. I was not ready to give in just for profits.”

Inspiration Comes From Blood

“I was born with pans and pots in my hands. Cooking has been my family tradition for three generations. While my pals were out there playing in the sun, I was sweating it out at the piano (cooking range), getting my dish right. My grandfather was so happy with my efforts he gifted me utensils my size. So I had my own set of tools and pans to do the cooking.”

In between, Cousin also went for professional training from a well known cooking school in Lausane, Switzerland. Since then, there has been no looking back. A globetrotter, he’s now found his bearings in India, which he’d never like to leave.

On Indian Palate

“Globalisation is here, people travel around the world and have a lot of information on food. I don’t have to teach them about my cuisine. If they don’t know, too bad, because I’ll not change to suit them.”

Back to basics

Advocating the need to “fiercely guard the roots of one’s traditional cuisine”, this master chef says his strong foundation in kitchen knowledge comes from what his family cooked and ate. “Education and respect of food should start at home. With changes in modern lifestyle—hectic travel schedules, people on the run—there’s an explosion of restaurants, and we think we know more about food, but actually we know much less. We have many books and a lot of writing on food, but not much knowledge. This is because we’ve broken the connect with our traditional cuisines.”

And that brings us to the favourite debate—fusion vs classic. It’s not surprising that Cousin is all for classicism. “Why should you mix and create confusion. Understand your ingredients as our grandmothers did, and you will not go wrong.”

Fashion Comes Next To Cooking

Interestingly, Cousin’ favourite stressbuster is shopping. He doesn’t smoke or drink, but is loco on fashion. “I don’t necessarily buy expensive designer stuff but like to see what’s new and trendy.” Guess what—the instinct comes from women in his family—naturally. “While men were busy cooking, women were busy with fashion. I watched with rapt attention my mother getting ready before attending guests in the family restaurant,” he says.