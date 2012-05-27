The Avadhuta Gita goes straight to the essence when it describes the whole universe as composed of five elements—the earth, water, fire, air and space. This whole Universe is like a mirage that seems like water in bright

sunshine. I am the self—Aham, the pure one without any taint. To whom shall I worship and surrender?

The “I” or the self, that is mentioned here is the self. When you say, “I am so-and-so”, I say, “I am so-and-so,” we may be referring to different names, but the “I” is the same. It is the self. To who can this self bow down to or worship?

When everything is the Atman alone, whatever you see, whatever you hear, speak or think about is the self alone. If everything is the self alone, how can I say that it exists or does not exist? I am filled with wonder, says the author Sri Dattatreya.

The knowledge of this self which is all pervasive is the essence of Vedanta — be it knowledge or application of this knowledge. I am the Atman which is everywhere and formless and is the very essence of my own nature.

“I” am God that is present in all, pure and clear like the sky. I am free of any taint. This surely “I” am and there is no doubt about it. I am indivisible and endless and my form is pure intelligence. I do not know anything about Sukham (joy) or Dukham (sorrow). In relation to whom can I express joy and sorrow? I am one in

all and all are one in me. There is no other person to whom I can relate to in terms of joy and sorrow.

I do not have any activity of the mind — be it auspicious or inauspicious. I do not think. Thoughts exist in me. I do not act with my body but all actions happen in me. I do not speak a word but all words are spoken in me — good or bad. I am the nectar and essence of all wisdom and exist beyond the perception of the sense organs and the mind.

The mind seems as if it is present all over, like space. The mind seems to have its face in all directions. In fact, it appears as if the mind is beyond the perception of the mind too and the mind is everything. In reality, the mind does not exist at all.

There is none other than the Self that exists. It is beyond space and eternal. When I am everything, how can I see myself right before me or even hidden from me?

swahilya.soulmate@gmail.com