For This Painter, Art is Order in Disorder

CHENNAI: Blocks of vibrant colours smeared on canvas, often creating an illusion of a face, object or a figure is what you see when you enter Apparao Galleries, The Leela Palace. Over 25 paintings with the tag ‘untitled’ are displayed in the exhibition themed Colour-Space-Action.

Dressed casually, John Tun Sein, the mind behind these art pieces, is known for his introverted and soft spoken nature. “Art is like a river; it’s fluid and one thing everyone should remember is the process of learning is endless.”

Stating that art is about one’s own sensibility, he shares, “Each art form is different and every artist has his own way of translating ideas. Some say only one form of art is right. But, that isn’t true. Like I said, art is like a river and it has different precious and semi-precious minerals flowing in it. There is disorder in order when it comes to art,” he explains.

Layers of colours, paints and lines are distinct features of his art work. How does he decide the final composition? “For me the search of composition is very interesting. In most of my paintings, you will find several layers of paint. I will start with one block of paint; but depending on the water content in my brush, the art will take its own form,” he explains, pointing to a painting with over 20 layers of paint.

“It’s a process of colour-layer and that goes on till I get the composition. This process is never ending. Give me one of the paintings from this exhibition and I can still add more colours and lines to it!” smiles the recipient of Lalit Kala Akademi Research Grant Scholarship.

Refuting the idea of artists choosing a colour based on their mood, the 59-year-old says, “Its popular opinion that artists choose a specific colour because he or she is happy or sad. But, that is not true at all! These things are said to romanticise and glamourise art.”

Predominantly an abstract artist, John’s main interest is in painting and the styles that are used to display art are secondary. “I mainly do abstract art, but I also do figurative paintings, objects and so on. The main urge for me is to paint and I display it in an abstract form,” says the artist, who considers Mumbai-based artist Prabhakar Kolte as his greatest inspiration.

While tools and canvas are the most important essentials for an artist, John reveals materials don’t have to be high-end. “I work with blunt tools and I try different textures with things I find around,” he points out.

Prompting that we should try to stop associating objects with colours, he shares, “For us, anything that’s oval and red is an apple and anything that’s vast and blue is the sky. This should be controlled. We should start seeing colours as colours and not as objects until it’s the main need!”

Some wise words for budding artists? “Never think you can master art. Art is always the master of you,” he grins. John has had several solo shows in Chennai, Delhi, Munich and Mumbai.

His art work is on display until April 25. For details, call 28332226