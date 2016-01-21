WASHINGTON D.C: A new genus of tree hole-breeding frogs that was thought to have died out more than a century ago has been rediscovered in India.

The Old World tree frog family currently contains over 380 species and includes some frogs with ambiguous classifications based on shared characteristics. During fieldwork in four northeastern Indian states, the authors of this University of Delhi study discovered several populations of tree hole breeding frogs with unusual characteristics, including tadpoles that feed on the mother's eggs.

To investigate the phylogenetic relationship of these new frogs, the authors compared molecular data with known tree frog genera.

Through their analyses, they identified a previously overlooked, yet distinct evolutionary lineage of frogs that the authors recognize as a new genus, Frankixalus.