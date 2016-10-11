HYDERABAD: In Space Alert, you and up to four other comrades are the crew of a spaceship who’ve been tasked with the job of jumping into hostile sectors to scan them, dealing with the inevitable threats that’ll show up, and hyperspacing out again after your scans are complete. Straightforward, right?



Well, there are a few reasons you should be worried. Firstly, your ship’s called the Lame Duck — not quite as inspiring as Enterprise or Serenity, is it? Secondly, it was clearly built by the lowest bidder because it works, but not in the most accessible way. Finally, to escape to safety, you have to survive 10 minutes of everything going horribly wrong — this is a real-time game.

Space Alert comes with a couple of CDs (you can also download the necessary audio files) that have unique audio tracks for each mission. These tracks indicate the threats that will show up, where they’ll show up and when they’re going to hit you. Your job will be to play down cards into various slots that indicate what you’ll be doing at that given moment. For example, if a stealth fighter starts approaching your ship’s port sector at T+4, you’ll have to play cards to move to that sector and fire your lasers — while making sure you do this only after the enemy shows up; else, you’re just wasting energy.

And every one of you will be running around this ship like headless chickens for all 10 minutes, trying desperately to stay alive. Once your time’s up, you run through your actions in sequence, and find out if you actually made it or not. That’s the game.

Playing Space Alert is more about how it makes you feel. This is a co-op game like nothing I’ve ever played — it is genuinely stressful while at the same time being one of the purest survival games I’ve experienced. There are so many genius touches to this game, I’m struggling to convey them. While the audio track is playing, there will occasionally be communication breakdowns, which is just a period of really loud static that makes it impossible to converse with your teammates; that is just brilliant, although you won’t think so when it happens!

Then there’s the fact that you can score points if you take the time to just look out the window — because getting visual confirmation is required when your scanners are just that bad. Can’t forget the elevators, which can only hold one person; if you and somebody else try to use it at the same time, well, you’re both out of luck.

Finally, there’s the ship’s computer. Space Alert is divided into three phases and, in each phase, it is of paramount importance that somebody goes to the ship’s computer and moves the mouse. Why? Because, If nobody does this, the screensaver will come on which basically takes all ship functions offline briefly. If that sounds horrible, Space Alert isn’t the game for you.

However, if you cracked a grin while reading that, do yourself a favour and seek this game out — it is aggravating and ridiculous (my ship got blown up by an Interstellar Octopus last night...I’m still bitter about it) but it can be nothing short of sublime.

