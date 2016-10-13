Artist O Sundar

KOCHI: Sometime ago, senior artist O Sundar felt a touch of nostalgia about the past. Past memories, past friendships, past loves. That was when the got the idea to do portraits of his close friends. “Sometimes, writers write memoirs about their friendships with people,” he says. “I have done the same thing as an artist.”

Among the portraits that he has done, which can be seen at his exhibition, ‘Never Trust a Mirror’, at the Durbar Hall art gallery, are famous personalities like Mollywood film director Siddique, Kochi Biennale founder Bose Krishnamachari, art designer Sabu Cyril, artist Pradeep Puthoor, who has an international reputation, poet Prabha Varma, the special secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as the late actor Murali.

“He had bought several of my works,” says Sundar. All the works are acrylic on canvas and of an uniform size: 12 x 9 inches.

Because of their human aspect, people have been drawn to the images. “Many visitors told me they liked the emotion that I have been able to capture of the various people,” says Sundar.

He will be taking this exhibition to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. Thereafter, he will gift the portraits to his friends. The Kochi exhibition concludes on October 14.

A graduate of the RLV College of Fine Arts, Sundar has taken part in more than 25 exhibitions in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Pondicherry, Pune, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.