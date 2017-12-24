MUMBAI: Search engine Google on Sunday dedicated its doodle to the legendary Bollywood singer Mohammed Rafi on his 93rd birth anniversary.



The doodle shows Rafi recording in a studio, while actors are lip syncing onscreen.



Born on December 24, 1924, Rafi took the Indian music industry by storm with his entry as a playback singer in 1941 and never looked back till his sudden death in 1980 at the age of 55.



His songs like "Yeh duniya yeh mehfil", "Chura liya hai tumne", "Tum jo mil gaye ho" and "Kya hua tera wada" are still famous amongst today's young generation.



Rafi left behind a treasure trove of immortal songs -- solos as well as duets with popular singers of his era. He sang qawwalis, ghazals, disco and pop in Hindi and various other Indian languages.



He died on July 31, 1980 due to heart attack.

