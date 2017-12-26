Food and Drinks

Region-specific local produce

2017 saw chefs get on foot and explore the local markets for rare produce that can add a twist to popular dishes giving diners something new to look forward to. The produce restricted to specific regions has seen a better fate of appearing on plates in metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore improvising on Indian cuisines. The local ingredients have also been used to add a twist to cuisines from all over the world making food an exciting prospect to look forward to every time we visit a restaurant.

Local produce is in the limelight once more. (File Photo)

In-house wines

Wines are no more for the elite of society because parties have no geographical restriction and in-house wines have proved just that. 2017 has seen an increasing trend in hosts of house parties opting for different varieties in red and white house wines. In red, Shiraaz and Cabernet Sauvignon are among the more popular wines whereas in the white, Chenin, Sauvingon Blanc and Chardonnay still being among the top choices; Blush is also popular among rose wine enthusiasts seeing an obvious increase in people making brands like Living Liquidz popular.

Wine and dine. (File Photo)

Travel

Exotic destinations are seeing a further dip as travelers are opting for lesser crowded destinations that are mostly seeing an upward trend. South East Asia and South America and even the Caribbean islands were seen among the top destinations in 2017 after Istanbul made an appearance in 2016 starting the trend.

Bali in Indonesia has seen a steady number of tourists amidst the scare of the volcanic eruptions from Mount Agung. Chile, Puerto Rico and even Mexico were on every travelers list this year showing how the solo traveler is willing to go beyond the usual traveler map to explore the unexplored or the lesser explored places in the world.

Go places! (File Photo)

Fashion – Saree gowns

2017 saw an increasing trend of the fusion of the Indian saree and the Westernized gown to fuse giving fashionistas the saree gown and making it popular after several celebrities were seen sporting it. India’s popular style icon Sonam Kapoor sported the Saree Gown and so did many other actresses from the film fraternity inspiring the common folk to add something new to their wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone's peach saree gown with sheer lace detailing is a much sought-after look. (Photo | Tumblr)

Fitness

Keto diets

Keto diets for a healthier you. (File Photo)

Fitness goals have changed over the last few years from extreme to moderately pursuing wholesome diets rather than looking ripped or completely muscular to look bodily fuller than before. While many film personalities are adopting different kinds of diets, the Ketogenic diet has become very popular among gym-goers to reduce the bulk and maintain a good physique.

A Keto diet involves a different approach to fitness by burning fat instead of carbohydrates. The diet involves high-fat, lesser proteins and the least amount of carbohydrate intake. The ratio for the diet is specifically 4:1 where for every one gram of carbohydrates, four grams of fat have to be eaten to maintain the perfect diet.

Avocados and whipped cream are major parts of the diet apart from seafood, cheese and adequate amounts of meats, eggs and even coconut oil and spinach and Brussels sprouts to balance the diet.

Technology

With the rise in number of fitness enthusiasts, it’s not uncommon to see people strapped to several devices on their arms or the fit bands on wrists. These devices measure the number of steps walked and ran and also calories burned in doing so. Many have given up the gym to follow these mobile applications to help them follow their own routine suitable at their time in the day.

Track your fitness. (File Photo)

With fitness and technology going hand-in-hand, 2018 certainly looks like a year to look forward to. The world becoming increasingly globally local every, modern cuisines are being served on tables across various restaurants along with newer fashion trends making an appearance on streets in India faster than we expect.

We can’t wait for 2018 to spin another year of magic!