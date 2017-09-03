NEW DELHI: Beauty giant, L’Oréal Paris had made headlines for hiring transgender model Munroe Bergdorf to appear in its ‘YoursTruly True Match’ ad campaign.



And now, they are parting ways with the 29-year-old British model after she wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in which she decried the “racial violence of ALL white people”.



The beauty brand said on Twitter that the comments made by Bergdorf were “at odds” with its values and had decided to end the campaign with her.

L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her. — L'Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) September 1, 2017

The post has since been taken down, but the model reportedly wrote, “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color.”



The post continued, “Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***,” Munroe said in her original Facebook post, which has since been deleted. “Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.”



Bergdorf, who was born a boy called Ian, works as a DJ and tran-activist in addition to her modelling.



She began living as a woman at the age of 18 but was prescribed hormones by a doctor only four years ago.



The London-raised campaigner recently spoke of how she hopes to play a part in the changing face of the beauty industry.



Munroe returned to Facebook to try to clarify that her statements were taken out of context, and in response to the Charlottesville white nationalist rally.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to this:

Instead of demanding for her to lose her campaign, people need do some very serious introspection.

— Otamere Guobadia (@Otamere) September 1, 2017

This Loreal situation is proof of how damaging it is for POC to speak up vs othr influencers who tlk SO much shit & every1 turns a blind eye

— CocoaSwatches (@CocoaSwatches) September 1, 2017

(POC: person of colour)

also loreal: we're very diverse though our true match foundation comes in 7 shades for poc and 21 shades for white women in various tan — Hayley (@HixxiDustButt) September 1, 2017

If I was a LOreal customer, I wouldn't be anymore. Disgusted by the firing of Munroe Bergdorf for speaking out about racism! @LOrealParisUK — Kelsey Hardin (@kelseyhardin_) September 1, 2017