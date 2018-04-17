CHENNAI :Adithya Pillai, 19, SSN College of Engineering

Considering where the world is headed, education on morality needs to be stressed upon from childhood, instead of sidelining it. Conventionalising unconventionality is a farce. Subjects that encourage the peer group to be more efficient than teachers can go a long way, for instance, photography and oratory (senpai instead of sensei). Subjects in which group activity is preferred to individual learning, like system analysis and building must be encouraged.

Neha Vaishnav, 24, SRM Kattankalathur Dental College & hospital

I think a course on the nuances of the film and television industry should be included in the syllabus. Another field that should be taught is Cyberpsychology. The only place offering it as a major is in Ireland and not many can afford to go to school there.

Kamalavarshini N, 21, NIFT Chennai

There needs to be a lot of design and media subjects in the curriculum. Students will get better exposure and there will be more awareness about professions under this wing. Chennai should emerge as the front-runner in these subjects because the city’s got talent.

Gokul S, 20, MCC

I’d like to take up courses on first aid, cooking, and social media safety. Colleges must have courses on survival skills where one can learn to think quickly, assess situations, and be self-reliant. There must also be a course on negotiation to learn and manage personal and professional relationships.

Mano Bhavdeep, 20, Jerusalem College of Engineering

It would be great if we had a course that dedicatedly teaches every individual to care for animals and consider them an important part of existence. A love that’s not just limited to cats and dogs. Also, a course on the different techniques and features of gaming would be interesting and creative. We might surprisingly find the maximum intakes for that course.

Aditya Sivabalan,20, Jerusalem College of Engineering

A course on dating would be really useful. It might be entertaining in the beginning but we need to make the college goers take decisions in a relationship with maturity and not emotionally. Also, a course on environmental science that teaches you to conserve and actually forces you to carry some real groundwork like planting trees and cleaning. Students can be graded on the basis of the work they did for the environment.

Athira A S, 24, Symbiosis Institute of Management

Students these days are asked to focus on academics and sports but not on social responsibility. Colleges should introduce Social Work as a course to make students aware of social justice and human rights. Young adults must be given avenues to volunteer and make a difference in society. I am lucky to be in an institute where we reach out to underprivileged school kids, specially-abled children and old age homes to provide them comfort and help by spending quality time.

Sharada Prasad 19, Madras Institute of Technology

Subjects that go with the current trend, for example, marketing can be added to the curriculum. Students should also learn how to earn money, in order to sustain a satisfactory life. Another domain could be communication skills, which many students lack because of ordinary schooling.

Prathibha Shrinivasan, 21, Anand School of Architecture

Cartography is the science behind the drawing of maps. People with general interest towards geography can pursue this subject. You get to learn about certain places and different terrains of cities and countries in great detail. Special maps can be prepared for special routes like biking or trekking. This could be a great career option.

Aasifa Hameed, 22, Ethiraj College for Women

Colleges must include out-of-the-box courses as part of the syllabus. Courses like creative writing, doodling, pottery, etc need to be included in the mainstream syllabus. We all need some outlet to beat the stress.