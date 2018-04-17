HYDERABAD: Collaborations and exchanges are the standards of the contemporary world. The ongoing exhibition Waves Across at the Telangana Fine Art Gallery is the venue of one such montage where 30 artists have come together to share their practices. A good mix of local, national and international artists have displayed their paintings, sculptures and mixed media works.

The curatorial agenda was to create a window for a like-minded group spread across the globe. By contributing their works to this show they seemed to have worked up the creative waves which have touched the shores of this historic city of Hyderabad. Jointly curated by artists Neetu Singhal, Krishna Ashok and Sastry Sanyasayya the exhibition brings to the fore “… diverse cultures and…styles ranging from figurative, abstract and semi-abstract resounding with the exuberance of a universal aesthetic language.”

In the alphabetical order the participating artists are Amit Kumar Das, Amit Du, Agnes D' Cruz Rajesh, Archana Rajguru Biswas, Bhaskar Rao. B, D.V.S. Krishna, Filipe Garcia (Portugal), G.Srinivasa Rao, Hanumantha Rao Devulapalli, Ipek Denizli Kargoz (Cyprus), Jackie Lima (USA), Krishna Ashok, Manoj Agarwal, Neena Singh, Neetu Singhal, Raju Epuri, Rangoli Garg, Rohini Reddy, Srinivas Reddy. B, Sanjay Ashtaputre, Satya Sai, Sangeeta Gupta, Sastry Sanyasayya, Srinivasa Rao Potelu, Tala Afshin (Iran), ThotaVaikuntam, Vasudeva Rao. N, U. Vijay Kumar, Ursula Clark (USA) and Violette Mishchenko (Ukraine).

The sculptures of DVS Krishna, Rohini Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, G Srinivas Rao, Manoj Agarwal and Vasudeva Rao instantly fill up the spectator's vision but the cynosure of the eye from this impressive display are the masks of artist Archana Rajguru Biswas: they are the most charming, vibrant and singular in character and form.

This multicolour set of works extends a very interesting statement with regard to the creative agenda and the media involved. As human psychology, nature and behaviour are her primary concerns of the artist, she takes her interest to another level by combining crochet work and her interpretation of mankind. Therefore, by dismissing traditional painting and applying the classic old-fashioned craft of crocheting she equates the gender equation of the female kind.

This exhibition celebrates beauty and aesthetics; the showcase is certainly a lyrical one. Both Indian and international artists invest onto the canvas a sense of harmony and beauty. While Sastry Sanyassayya and Srinivas Rao Potelu indulge in the Zen method of painting intuitively, exploring their own aesthetical journey in the non-representational play of colour and form, artists like Amit Kumar Das explore the more sensitive aspects of life such as emotions which are delicately expressed in the form of a tree.

While the tree is a symbolic representation of the artist himself, the graphic of the tree seems to cover the entire gamut of the universe, yet again symbolising the merging of the outward and the inward – the loops of the roots, the trunk and the top of the tree is minutely rendered around delicate etchings of the paper which appear textured like a lace. Amit’s work stands out singularly not just for the quality of his concept and skills but also due to a serious quotient of design thinking. Although, multiplicity marks the content of this exhibition this show has a neat display which invites the viewers to explore.

The exhibition is on till April 20