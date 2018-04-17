CHENNAI : Sulabha Santhosh is a radio jockey. She has been in the industry for more than 10 years. She is also a faculty with Academy of Radio Studies, where she teaches the nuances of Radio Technology and RJing to aspiring students. She has sung a couple of film songs for music directors like Vijay Antony and GV Prakash. The most popular one being— Ennama thozhi- a solo lullaby for the movie Kalai Pani. Recently, she was awarded the Best RJ 2015 by leading Tamizh weekly, Vikatan.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

I am sure he will be amused by the way humans spend hours documenting every moment of their lives on social media. We talk a million words online and fail to connect with the person in front of us.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

Sulabha’s Believe it or NOT !

You get to create/change something with God’s power.

Telepathy. How much fun would it be if humans could hear each others thoughts !

Where would you take God for a date?

Hmm! I would rather ask him to take me over the cosmos. Definitely across the black hole. I am curious where it would lead.

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God. If yes, what’s God’s gender?

God is fluid. It’s a concept. It’s tough for human mind to comprehend. And so, we box God into various shapes and sizes. So, definitely God has no gender.

Your one question to God.

What was his idea behind creating humans? The other species do have a meaning, they don’t destroy nature. But through evolution, human kind has become more selfish and destructive.

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?

I would like to show God the colourful South Indian , ‘Saami Padams’. With heavy makeup and VFX. He would be proud of our creativity.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself?

Incidentally, my paternal grandmother took sanyasa and her name was Mataji Sulabha Devi. I was named after her. So, would retain the same name. My message would also be around my name. Sulabha- means Easy and so how to lead a simple and content life.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

I would grant him the gift to see how people misuse his name for their selfish reasons.

Your one spiritual encounter?

Many. I am a strong believer in miracles. Almost all of my life decisions have been taken after i got a positive sign from the universe !

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting.

The Shirdi Baba Mandir at Shenoy Nagar is close to my heart. Actually any place, which is not crowded will suit me.

(as told to Vaishali Vijaykumar)