Here's your style guide for Raksha Bandhan

This year, it's time to ditch the usual attires and try something more quirky and stylish. From maxi dresses, to printed tunics, the options are endless!

Published: 25th August 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's Raksha Bandhan! The festival is all about love, gifts, sweets and of course about flaunting your style. This year, it's time to ditch the usual attires and try something more quirky and stylish. From maxi dresses, to printed tunics, the options are endless!

So, here are some ideas for you to up your style-game for the festival of siblings, and turn heads with your sartorial choices:

For the ladies:

Crop top + Plazzo = Perfect combo!

Pallazos are not only trendy, but can also be styled in varied ways, be it a kurti or a top, these wide-legged pants are easy to pair up with. However, for Raksha Bandhan all the trendy ladies can pair palazzo's with embroidered crop tops to add a traditional touch, besides flaunting their toned midriff. Complete the look with loose curls, subtle make-up and some statement accessories.

Play with colours

Opt for plain kurtis in rich fabrics of bright colours, like royal blue, orange, yellow, red or magenta and finish the look with a pair of silver jhumkis or a rustic neckpiece. You can go for a stylish yet comfortable playsuit, in colours like splendid pink, blue, orange and yellow are a perfect pick when combined with neutrals. Pair these with ethnic jewellery and you will be the best of both worlds.

Printed A-line maxi dresses

Not the girl who can carry duppattas and heavy skirts? A maxi dress will be your saviour! "Apart from being trendy, these dresses have a refreshing Indian feel to them and their A-line silhouette makes them a very comfortable and fashionable option," said Ashima Sharma, fashion designer and founder of Ashima S Couture.

The usual with a fusion

Add glamour to your regular kurti by opting for a heavy colorful duppatta with it. You can also experiment with dhoti pants, straight cut pants and shararas. Finish the look with Punjabi juttis or Kolhapuri slippers. Wear minimal jewellery and accessorise with a party clutch.

For the gentlemen:

Jodhpuri Pants with a loose Kurta

For all the brothers, it's time to give your sisters a tough style fight by stepping up your fashion choices. "Jodhpuri Pants with a loose kurta look good on most body types, the look not only has a subtle western appeal, but also goes amazingly well with the Indian festive vibe," said Neeleshwari Basak, Founder of WIGP.

Say yes to Bandgalas

Style a Nehru jacket with a kurta of your choice to ace the desi look. You can also try it with a casual shirt for that indo-western vibe. If you have a grand Rakhi celebration lined up this year, ditch the regular kurta pyjama and opt for a Bandgala jacket instead. Pair it with trousers or jeans and you will definitely to stand out!

