Refer to these innovative gifting options for your sister this Raksha Bandhan

Published: 25th August 2018

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi

Prior to the Raksha Bandhan festival, people buying rakhis from street vendors. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:

Well, the solution to this dilemma is right here. Think a little out of the box with these options:

Plan a Holiday

With Ranbanka Palace being an ideal location in Jodhpur, plan a perfect royal holiday with your sibling in India's heritage hotel. The Palace provides a diverse array of accommodations and experiences for a wide range of budgets.

Lapcare's Power Bank

Gift her a unique 10000mAh power bank by Lapcare, which can just reverse the charging iPhone cable to charge the power bank. The 10000mAh power bank by Lapcare also boasts of certifications such as FCC/CE/RoHS hence guarantying quality.

Bonphul OxyMax with in-built Air Purifier

Bonphul Air Products, the developer of OxyMax, India's first and the world's second-oxygen optimizer with an inbuilt air purifier is certainly a perfect, innovative and a much-needed gift for your sister. This single device boasts of an air purifier to clean PM 2.5 and an oxygen optimizer to raise the level of indoor oxygen.

