NEW YORK: American video-sharing website YouTube on Saturday announced that it will remove ads and downgrade discoverability of channels posting offensive videos.

The announcement comes right after the platform barred YouTube sensation Logan Paul from serving ads on his video channel.

As it has done with Paul (on two occasions now), the Google-owned platform said it will remove monetization options on the videos, specifically access to advertising programs, reported TechCrunch.

There is also an additional twist that will be particularly impactful, given that the popularity of a lot of videos on YouTube rests on them being discoverable.

"We may remove a channel’s eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next," TechCrunch quoted vice president, product management, YouTube, Ariel Bardin, from a blog post.

These are the steps outlined by YouTube:

Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships: YouTube may remove a channel from Google Preferred and also suspend, cancel or remove a creator’s YouTube Original.

Monetization and Creator Support Privileges: The platform may suspend a channel’s ability to serve ads, ability to earn revenue and potentially remove a channel from the YouTube Partner Program, including creator support and access to our YouTube Spaces.

Video Recommendations: The company may also remove a channel’s eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next.

The changes are significant not only because they could hit YouTubers where it hurts, but because they also point to a real shift for the platform.

YouTube has long been known for its edgy videos filled with pranks and potentially offensive content, made in the name of comedy.