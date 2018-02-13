NEW DELHI: A lot of Indians don't believe in celebrating Valentines Day, which falls on February 14, and think "the most romantic day of the year" should be treated like any other day, reveals a survey.



The survey was conducted online by www.shaadi.com, a matchmaking service, with over 8,200 responses from Indians (married/unmarried) aged between 20-35 years.



When men and women were asked "Which day do they look forward to the most", 61 per cent said "Own birthday/anniversary", followed by 36 per cent who said "New Year's Day" and 3 per cent who said Valentine's Day, read a statement.



When asked "Do you believe in celebrating Valentine's Day?", 68 per cent said "No" and 32 per cent said "Yes".



To further understand the reason behind Valentine's Day celebrations losing its charm, millennials were asked "Why do you not celebrate Valentine's Day?" and 55 per cent said "It is over-hyped", 28 per cent said "Every day is Valentine's Day with my special someone", 17 per cent said "Too crowded to step out".



When asked "Do you think Valentine's Day should be treated like any other day?", 67 per cent said "Yes" and 33 per cent said "No". "



"The way Valentine's Day is celebrated has changed over the years. Especially in the recent times, it has become increasingly commercialised and hence, the charm is now lost for some people," said Shaadi.com's CEO Gourav Rakshit.





