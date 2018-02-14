NEW DELHI: The time of the year has arrived to convey your love in every possible way. Valentine's Day is nothing less than an occasion, defining the different shades of emotions among people.

But in 2018 we have taken a few steps ahead. This year love has taken a different road to express itself.

Here's list of top five offbeat activities done to convey love not just for one but for all:

Screw Cupid this Valentine’s Day- The Beer Cafe

At the major outlets of Beer Cafe, the unit has planned to hit back love with some Anti Cupid activities. On Valentine’s Day, the outlets are to welcome guests over a Anti Love shot (Welcome Drink) followed by dames saying its cupids fault which will imply over series of offers on food and beverages. Breaking the ice for couple and stag concept, it’s time to treat love the quirky way.

Blow a kiss to a friend this V-Day: The Body Shop

#SendingAKiss context has been launched, requesting the Instagram followers to share selfies while blowing a kiss to a friend. The campaign is intended to promote their new release fruit-scented lip balm. Gift pack from the latest collection will be sent to the girls for their “Galentine’s.”

Champion's Welcome to the Indian Blind Cricket Team- Cleartrip

Cleartrip, the leading online travel aggregator, has chosen Valentine's Day as an occasion to extend their gratitude towards to the incredible win at the world cup by the Indian Blind Cricket team. The company gathered with the team members to celebrate their victory and gifted them with the latest equipment for the future accomplishments.

Dunkin their way to our hearts- Dunkin Donuts

At Dunkin Donuts, they are celebrating the chance to indulge in a sweet desire with a variety of donuts fresh baked at the Dunkin's kitchen. Checkin's, Facebook live notifications, Snap chat, insta posts are welcomed at the Dunkin Donuts outlets, the winners are gifted a special box full sweetness from Dunkin's kitchen.

This Valentine’s Day, love has taken bend to break the monotony, celebrate the shades of joy and express your love for all.