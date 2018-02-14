L0NDON: Valentine's Day romance leads to a five per cent rise in pregnancies, leading to a 'mini baby boom' nine months later, a study has found.

Researchers from UK's National Health Service (NHS) analysed data from 2015.

They found that 16,263 babies were conceived in the week of Valentineâs Day, up on an average of 15,427 each week.

Another 16,344 were conceived the following week meaning that the Valentineâs Day is second only to Christmas for the number of women becoming pregnant.

âLove is most definitely in the air at this time of year and it is fantastic to learn that the NHS sees a mini baby boom nine months later - bringing with it great joy to families across the nation," said Sarah-Jane Marsh, Chair of the Maternity Transformation Programme at NHS England.

Better care and medical advances also mean that a baby born in 2018 can expect to live longer than at any time in the past, with one in three girls set to live past 100, according to NHS England.