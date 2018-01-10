NEW DELHI: Try not comparing your man with your father as a study has recently revealed that 68 percent of men are not comfortable with being compared to their women’s dads.

The study ‘Not My Type,’ conducted by the leading online matchmaking brand BharatMatrimony, attempted to understand what type of girls are not ok for guys when it comes to marriage.

The survey witnessed over 800 responses and asked them 10 questions like: “Not My Type” questions to guys including “if the girl compares you with her dad”, “are you okay with someone who never forgets small details” & “are you okay with someone who gets emotional often.”

The findings indicated that 68 percent of the participants feel that guys will not be okay with girls who compare them to their dad.

About 54 percent of the participants, including 28 percent girls, said men are ready to accept girls who attempt to change them in some ways. While, 46 percent disagreed.

Around 80 percent respondents feel that guys may not be fine with girls being on the phone for long hours. This included 58 percent girls.

Through every social campaign BharatMatrimony attempts to understand the challenges of singles while finding a life partner.

Recently it had run a similar campaign where girls talked about what kind of guys were not their type.