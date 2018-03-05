CHENNAI:The immediacy, translucence and vibrancy of watercolours is what attracts most artists to this medium. A Murugesan, an artist who will exhibit his watercolour paintings, themed, ‘Vaaname Yellai’ at Lalit Kala Akademi, concurs. “Initially, it was a challenge to dabble with water colours. But there were a lot of possibilities when it came to the medium. I had an instant attraction towards it,” shares the artist, who has been practising watercolour art for the last two decades.

Born in Kunnathur, Murugesan was passionate about drawing from his schooldays. “I used to draw and sketch a lot. When I was pursuing my BA, I completed a course in drawing from a school in Chennai through correspondence,” he says. His professional life began as a lecturer in English but, after passing the Civil Services, he moved to New Delhi to join the Ministry of Defence. “My wife was in the Indian Foreign Service, and her career as a diplomat enabled me to visit different countries,” says the artist, who will be displaying over 65 works that were painted over a span of 20-years.

(Clockwise from left) Murugesan’s watercolour paintings. Fetching water, Rajasthan; Gangaikonda Cholapuram; Buckingham Palace, London

When the couple lived in Holland, Murugesan was impressed by the Dutch school of painting and attended the art school in Korenhuis, in The Hague. Since then, he has been exploring watercolours and, painting landscapes of places they travelled to including, Zambia, Ukraine, UK, Germany and Suriname. “I am a lover of Realism and that’s what is prominent in all my works. I bring out the true nature and essence of the things I see,” he shares.

Talking about his preferred colour palettes and scheme variations, he says, “I have been trying to paint with few colours, mostly primary. It looks harmonious and within that, I can create a lot of shades. The outcome is very pleasing!”

A fan of watercolour masters Peter Woolley and David Curtis, Murugesan dreams of publishing a coffee table book on Indian landscapes. “Once we retired, we came back to Chennai. Last year we travelled to several South Indian temples and now, they have become my subject of art. Having travelled to foreign countries so far, it’s now time for me to explore India and its rich heritage,” he adds.

A Murugesan will display his art works from March 8 to 13, at Lalit Kala Akademi from 11 am onwards. He will also be conducting a lecture demo on March 10&11 at 5pm. For details, call: 99581 98027