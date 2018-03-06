CHENNAI:From abstracts to portraits and sculptures, Forum Art Gallery has exhibits of different art forms. So, what is new? . These are all works of different women artists. The art gallery which has curated an exhibition to celebrate womanhood is hosting an exhibition till March 15.

One wall is adorned with portraits of women with shades of green, orange and other colours; another hosts abstract works of colours of both bright and subtle shades including blue, green and brown — all the art works are sure to attract attention. While some have intricate detailing on it, the others are spread across the canvas, making one pause and think for a moment. “We promote a lot of women artists, so we are using this occasion to showcase their works, some of which have been part of shows before” says Shalini Biswajit, founder, Forum Art Gallery.

Over the years, the gallery has curated and conducted several series of exhibition centred on women artists and based on the theme of womanhood. This year, the collection includes works of artist like — Asma Menon, CP Krishnapriya, Clare Arni, Manisha Raju, S Hemalatha, Sarla Chandra, Thejomaye Menon and Shalini Biswajit.

(Left) a painting from the ‘Ever at Rest’ series; (above) Dhyan, meditation

“It so happens that I am a painter and a woman. I am really not making any distinctions so I have to do things differently or anything like that. I am just using it as a platform to highlight art and celebrate womanhood,” says Shalini.

The exhibition will be on till Mar 15 at Forum Art Gallery from 10.30 am onwards. For details call: 42115596