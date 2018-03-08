HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Women’s Day, a social media study ‘Understanding Brides To Be,’ conducted by online matchmaking brand BharatMatrimony attempted to understand what girls want the would-be grooms to know about them when it comes to marriage.

The study witnessed over 890 responses. BharatMatrimony posed 10 questions to girls including, “What does a soon-to-be bride mean when she says she wants respect, more than attention?”, “Why girls would like to have kids a few years after marriage” and “Why post marriage, girls need support, not permission”.

Some of the key insights from the campaign

Girls expect that their views be respected when it comes to taking decisions

They want the groom and family to accept them with all their imperfections and not judge them

A career helps girls feel empowered and helps them share family responsibilities better

Being independent, for them, means the ability to face challenges

100 percent respondents felt that marriage should not hinder girls from pursuing their passion

Supporting parents is a way of expressing her gratitude for their sacrifices in making her the person she is today

They would like to have kids after understanding their partner well and achieving financial stability

After marriage, they want support to pursue their passion, not permission

Girls want the groom and family to understand her just like how she makes an effort to know them

Girls respect men who share household chores and say they also go to work to share responsibilities