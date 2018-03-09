KOCHI: Every girl is born with wings to soar and a desire to fulfill her dreams. But even as her wings become beautiful she finds she is unable to take off, because her world is blocked by unseen anchors which tie her down. She becomes a victim even in places presumed safe. Many times her own body becomes violated. She traverses a solitary path, through dark caves, devoid of her shadow too, even in the middle of a teeming crowd. She becomes a lone butterfly, an alien.

This is what Hari Krishnan intended to portray through his photography exhibition titled ‘Solitude of a women’ which is displayed at the Durbar Hall art gallery. About 11 photographs bring forth the perils a woman face in society. The exhibition which started on Women’s Day shows a picture of a woman dressed as an angel posing at different locations. She is unsafe at her workplace, in public places, in vehicles and sometimes even at her own home.

Each frame tells the tale of a woman who is keen to fly, but always faces the risk of being violated by words, sights and unwelcome touches. Hari says, “This idea was inspired from the bad incidents that have happened and are continuously happening in the society where children and women were attacked.”

The photographs were shot in different places like Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and in the Ernakulam market. Hari Krishnan, who has been taking photographs for the past 20 years, says, “The images have been shot at different places to show that women are harassed everywhere.”

Hari Krishnan is a lensman who believes in capturing the emotions that often cannot be expressed in words. This photographer is famous for his unconventional ideas. In 2015, his photo shoot was on a dark skinned woman thereby raising the issue of discrimination based on colour. Later in 2016 he took half naked pictures of transgenders. This created a wave in the transgender community where they were able to show their protest inside them.

The model for this photo shoot was actress Aileena Catherin Amon.This Thiruvalla-based magazine photographer plans to hold many more exhibitions related to social issues like this. The exhibition will continue till March 14.

Some of the photographs displayed at Durbar hall art gallery