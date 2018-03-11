BENGALURU: A group of friends ‘Smiley Globe India’ will be planting their first garden made of plastic bottles in Jayanagar on March 16. They hope to bring a change to the city by using plastic bottles to plant trees.

NKS Narendra Kumar from NKS Kutumba and Smiley Globe India says, “This concept of using bottles after consuming soft drinks came to me very recently. I thought why not use them to plant trees.”

They plan to make the garden on a sidewalk which he says has otherwise been a nuisance to the residents of the area. “Cars are parked on it making it inconvenient for the people,” he adds.

Smiley Globe India started their campaign of ‘Save Bengaluru from plastic carry bags’ to educate fruit vendors on the dangers of using plastic. They were encouraged to put placards that read ‘say no to plastics’. These placards, he claims, did help educate some people.

“Our basic aim is to educate Bengalureans to not use carry bags and even if it is used, not to litter the city with it. We also conduct programmes where we educate children about it and we also encourage them to educate their parents. Now when I go on walks I wear a shirt which says, ‘Yes, we use cloth and jute carry bags.’ We also conduct rallies to raise awareness on the issue,” says Narendra.

Creating a garden with plastic bottles is a first for this group. He claims this is the first in the city. He says, “Seeing the city being littered by plastic bottles angered me a lot. So we took up the initiative to reuse these bottles and plant plants in them. We had earlier initiated this effort in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh too.”

Environmentalist Dr Vijay Nishant says such innovative ideas are much needed in order to bring about a change in the way people use and consume plastic. He says, “Trees can be grown in plastics. The conditions aren’t as good as it would be when they are grown in soil but it’s not harmful.” He adds, “Plastics have seeped into every level of packaging, there is a need to ban the use of plastic on all levels.”