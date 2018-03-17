LONDON: Tinder users are not taking to the newly launched ‘Feed’ feature of the online dating app.

The feature has been introduced in a bid to help the users engage with their matches on a deeper level, said The Independent.

However, Tinder users across the globe are lambasting the new feature and terming it as “creepy” and “unnecessary”.

A user wrote, “Did I need a Tinder feed? No. Am I going to creep with the Tinder feed? Yes.”

Another user posted, “Riddle me this, why does my tinder have a "feed"? What purpose does that serve me?”

“TINDER HAS A FEED NOW I AM TERRIFIED”, wrote one user.

Another user shared a meme and wrote, “tinder: *adds a feed section* me:”.

A tweet read, “Tinder has added a feed section so you get updates if a match has added a new photo or added new music ?? wtf”.

The feature is a timeline for Tinder matches, showing any recent activist they’ve had on their profile such as newly added photos or change in bios.

According to the Independent, the idea behind this new Tinder feature is to have access to this new information to engage its users in ‘real connections’.