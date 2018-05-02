Home Lifestyle

A slice of life in art

Published: 02nd May 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Be it the Colourful strokes on canvas, carefully carved lines on clay or the perfect moment captured, this exhibition has it all. ‘Art Infinity’, an art exhibition conducted by the Life & Art Academy, will be showcasing works on different mediums by their students. The event started on April 28 and will end today. Being the third edition of the exhibition, the works included everything from paintings to sketches to photos to pottery and even sculptures, which were both on display and sale.

“Every year, we hold annual exhibitions so that students get an opportunity to exhibit their art,” says Archana Dewakar, Life & Art Academy. With a line-up of close to 40 artists displaying their works, the exhibition is indeed a colourful sight to witness. There are artists as young as 13 year-old to senior citizens. “The idea is to expose them to the drill and pressure of working with a deadline, completing a concept and then getting some good critique from artists, who visit. The sale acts as a motivation for all the talented artistes,” says Dewakar Chandran, founder-dean, Life & Art Academy.

While many artists are petrified to work with water colours, KR Pandian has decided to take the challenge. “I think it is so much fun to work with water colours as the end paintings come out in an unexpected way,” he says. This 55-year-old athlete’s works mostly consist of water, nature and everything he sees during his morning walks. “I enjoy travelling a lot, so whatever in the nature catches my attention, I try and work it on my canvas. I am super excited to be here,” he says.

Archana points out that the previous two editions had great feedback and response. She says, “In none of our classes we copy paintings from a book, we have live study sessions – we either have still life objects or a real person. We sometimes, go outdoors as well, it is all on a realistic basis.”

Although Sujaya has been an art student and loves to work around with all things art, it was only a year and a half back that she tried her hand at pottery, and now she has them on display at the exhibition. “When I shifted the medium to pottery and sculpture I really did have fun. It is a different feeling because I could create whatever I wanted. Depending on the size and work, it does change but a single piece may take me anywhere between one hour to a couple of hours, but I enjoy every minute spent on it,” she says.

The exhibition starts at 11 am and will go on till 6 pm at Life & Art Academy, Adyar. For details call: 98400 53133

