Home Lifestyle

How to thank your mother

As International Mothers Day draws closer, let us celebrate their wonderful presence in our lives by making them feel extra special.

Published: 05th May 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mothers seem to be almost supernaturally gifted with the ability to instantly lift spirits and make us feel loved and cared for. As International Mothers Day draws closer, let us celebrate their wonderful presence in our lives by making them feel extra special.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of DocsApp and Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Wakefit.co give away some solutions that can make your mother happy:

* Gift her a healthy life: Let her know how much you appreciate her selfless care by gifting her on-demand medical assistance and access to quality medical consultation.

* Gift her blissful sleep: After a hectic day at work and home, the least your mother deserves is a good night's sleep so she can be fully rejuvenated to face the next day with abundant energy. Help her sleep healthier with a high quality and comfortable mattress that makes her feel more rested in a shorter period of time.

* Gift her career growth: It is not unlikely that your mother took a professional break to raise you and your siblings. Now that you're all grown up and independent, encourage her to kick-start her career once again. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Mothers Day

Comments

More from this section
messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Facebook use can make older adults feel less lonely

A slice of life in art

Made in Europe stitched in india

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final