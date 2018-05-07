28 students revive the old art form of printmaking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Printmaking of the Government College of Fine Arts recently inaugurated the Printmaking Exhibition 2018 at the Lakshana Art Gallery. The event saw close to 50 plus art works by 28 students from the department.“Printmaking has been popular since the olden times. Even holy books like the Bible have used this technique. However, the popularity has reduced today as it’s time consuming and requires a lot of hardwork,” said Dhinakara Sundar, professor, Government College of Fine Arts, adding that the exhibition will expose students to various art forms.

Printmaking art is an old art form

used even in the Bible  Martin Louis

“The students have used different mediums of Printmaking like collagraphy, etching, polymer, etc. They have done such a beautiful job and have worked really hard to make this event a success,” said M Nallasivam, HOD, Printmaking.Samritha R, a student whose work was exhibited, represented the concept of sexuality through a flower. “There are seeds in between which represent the sperms. I have used etching as the medium. I have always been interested in art and once I joined the course I realised that my inclination was towards printmaking. It’s a beautiful form to work with,” she said.

Sathya, another student, had used the polymer medium for a black and white piece on the life of Buddha. “I have used dots and lines to represent this. It took me almost a whole day to finish this piece but I think it was worth it,” he said.The exhibition was inaugurated by K Pandia Rajan, Minister of Tamil Development, Culture and Archeology, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The minister looked at all the works and also spoke to the artists. “The kind of concepts, techniques, and production that were exhibited here were diverse. It reinforces my faith in the system of education that we have in this 168-year-old institution,” he said. Alphonso Arul Doss, former principal, Government College of Fine Arts, A Ramalingam, commissioner, Art and Culture, and KB Vijayakumar, principal, were present at the exhibition.(The exhibition will be on till May 13 at Lakshana Art Gallery, Abhiramapuram. For details call: 24987794)