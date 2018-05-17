Get gorgeous summer skin with activated charcoal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Summer is one of the hardest seasons for skin care. Scorching heat, pollution and sweat makes it impossible for one to keep their skin clean and glowing so a rescue potion is activated bamboo charcoal.



During the hot days of summer, your skin also absorbs impurities from surroundings hence causing blemishes and blackheads so to prevent your skin from these damages, Vanlalmuanpuii from green trends Unisex Hair & Style Salon and Bina NG, Salon Director from Page 3 Luxury Salon & Makeover Studio, shares ways in which activated charcoal can be infused into your everyday skin care routine: