Home Lifestyle

More than 80 per cent Indians support live-in relationship

In a report, 45 per cent Indians said since society constantly judges unmarried couples staying together, any move by the judiciary to support this will not have any effect on their mindset.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For long the concept and topic of live-in relationships has been taboo in India but the times are changing with a number of women coming out in its support, according to a survey.

Inshorts, a news app, conducted a poll in the second week of May capturing the views of 1.4 lakh netizens -- 80 per cent being in the age group of 18-35 years, read a statement.

According to the survey, more than 80 per cent millennials think that live-in relationships are still considered a taboo in Indian society while more than 47 per cent Indians are of the opinion that marriage is better when choosing between marriage and lifelong live-ins.

More than 80 per cent Indians said that they do support live-ins as a way of life. Out of these, 26 per cent millennials went a step ahead and said that they would choose lifelong live-ins as an option over marriages.

On the other hand, 86 per cent Indians are of the opinion that lust is not the sole reason behind live-ins and more than 45 per cent say that it is more of compatibility testing before marriage.

In the report, 45 per cent respondents have also said that since Indian society constantly judges unmarried couples staying together, any move by the judiciary to support this will not have any effect on their mindset.

Azhar Iqubal, CEO and Co-founder, Inshorts said: "Live-in relationships, even after being legally recognised by the government, is a forbidden subject of discussion in Indian households. Our current survey was focused on capturing the sentiments of our Indian youth on such delicate issues."

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
live-in relationship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Colours soon to specify if your cosmetics are veg or non-veg products

Get gorgeous summer skin with activated charcoal

Yanny or Laurel? What do you hear? Soundbite leaves netizens confused

IPL2018
Videos
Image released by Chennai police
Chennai police release chain-snatchers footage
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI
PM Modi directly authorised purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate