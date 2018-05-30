Home Lifestyle

Chasing dreams vs duties: Scientists decode what people regret

People often fail to achieve their ideal goals because they are worried about how it will look to others.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW YORK: People are haunted more by regrets about failing to chase their hopes, goals and aspirations than by about not fulfilling their duties and responsibilities, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Emotion, builds on the idea that three elements make up a person's sense of self: the actual, ideal and the ought selves.

The actual self is made up of the attributes a person believes they possess.

The ideal self is the attributes they would ideally like to possess, such as hopes, goals, aspirations or wishes.

The ought self is the person they feel they should have been based on duties, obligations and responsibilities.

Scientists from Cornell University in the US surveyed hundreds of participants through the course of six studies, describing the differences between the ought and ideal selves, and asking them to list and categorise their regrets based on these descriptions.

The participants said they experienced regrets about their ideal self far more often (72 per cent versus 28 per cent).

More than half mentioned more ideal-self regrets than ought-self regrets when asked to list their regrets in life so far.

When asked to name their single biggest regret in life, 76 per cent of participants mentioned a regret about not fulfilling their ideal self.

The expectations of the ought self are usually more concrete and involve specific rules - such as how to behave at a funeral - and so are easier to fulfill.

However, ideal-related regrets tend to be more general: Be a good parent, be a good mentor.

"There aren't clear guideposts. And you can always do more," said Tom Gilovich from Cornell.

The research has practical implications, Gilovich said. First, we often assume we first need inspiration before we can strive to achieve our ideals.

However, a significant amount of psychological research shows that's not true, he said. "Don't wait around for inspiration, just plunge in. Waiting around for inspiration is an excuse. Inspiration arises from engaging in the activity," he said.

People often fail to achieve their ideal goals because they are worried about how it will look to others.

For example, a person might want to learn how to sing but feel they could never let others hear how bad they are.

"People are more charitable than we think and also don't notice us nearly as much as we think," he said.

"If that's what holding you back - the fear of what other people will think and notice - then think a little more about just doing it," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
job stress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners