Delhiites looking to marry outside community: Survey

As many as 79 per cent of the users prefers a partner from a city apart from Delhi.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi stays true to its cosmopolitan nature when it comes to relationship choices, reveals a survey.

Data of matchmaking service www.shaadi.com has revealed interesting details about marriage preferences of singles in the NCR region.

The data revealed that singles want to get married within the same religion, but the community is not an important factor, read a statement.

The data highlights that 96 per cent singles would like a partner from the same religion.

However, this disparity reduces when it comes to community preferences, with only 58 per cent singles saying they prefer their own community whereas 42 per cent were community agnostic.

With gradual changes in our culture and increased exposure, similar occupation is no longer a preference when looking for a life partner.

User data reveals that 83 per cent singles are looking for a partner from a different occupation.

Additionally, Delhiites are looking to get married outside the city. As many as 79 per cent of the users prefer a partner from a city apart from Delhi.

Overall, the data reveals that there is a gradual shift in mindsets with singles playing a more active role towards marriage.

"Marriage is no longer as traditional an affair as it used to be. The driver of the process of finding a right partner has changed from family to self, and with this, expectations from a future partner have also changed," Gourav Rakshit, CEO, Shaadi.com, said in a statement.

