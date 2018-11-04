Home Lifestyle

Pearls of traveldom

If the world is your oyster, the Pearl Trail of Bahrain—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—is one of the unmissable gems on the itinerary.  

Sheikh Isa Bin Ali’s house; (below) Cold Mezze platter at Raazji; Kurar House

By Khursheed Dinshaw
An insight into the island country’s culture, the trail curated in Muharraq comprises homes of pearl divers—a peep into how important occupation was pearl diving for Bahrainis before the discovery of oil, a house that once belonged to the Sheikh of Bahrain, a cultural centre that is a treasure trove for book lovers, a house dedicated to coffee and another to keep alive an ancient embroidery technique.

The trail first takes one to Sheikh Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa’s house. Dating back to 1800 AD, one of the oldest homes in the town of Muharraq was built by Sheikh Hassan Bin Ahmed Al Fatih.Simple in appearance, the attraction of this house is its architecture—made using local mud, coral stones, gypsum, lime and branches of date palm trees. Reed mats and branches of danchal were sourced from India and Africa.  

A little further is a traditional facade comprising wooden windows and door that greets the visitors. This is Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research. Spread over two floors, a recent addition is the auditorium that can seat 300 people. Arabic and English narrations on Bahrain’s heritage can be heard as one flips the pages of interactive books here.

In another alley is located the Kurar House—dedicated to preserving and reproducing Kurar embroidery. Kurar is a lovely example of team work. While the head woman (qataba) does the embroidery, three women called dawakheel assist her.

Then comes the House of Coffee, where one can learn about the beverage’s evolution. And at its restaurant Raazji, which serves Bahraini and Indian cuisine, one can step in for a quick bite of deep-fried Bahraini kebabs, made of flour and grated vegetables.

From history to culture to food, this trail is a shining example of a memorable trip.

Fact file
How to reach:
Gulf Air has direct flights from major Indian cities.
Best season to visit: November-March

