Capturing the pulse of India’s most troubled time

The complexity of the Indian freedom struggle left many questions unanswered. It was a difficult period with no linear course of action or combative measures for the prevention of disharmony. A lot transpired during the time and it’s never easy to put each encounter into a single thread of comprehension. But for the benefit of her viewers, Kathak exponent Rekha Mehra has selected episodes from the struggle, for her dance ballet that brings alive a time that changed history forever.

Gaurav Gatha, as it is called, follows the timeline from 1857 to 1947. Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society presenting this, under the guidance of Mehra, has approached the subject in a way to appeal to youngsters. She and her students will take the stage to tell these stories.

Interlaced with narratives of freedom fighters like Rani Laxmi Bai, Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi, the attempt is to make the viewer understand the circumstance in which they operated. It was about showing their simplicity of approach to deal with such a turbulent without losing hope.

It is Kathak alone that has been powering Mehra voice for 35 years. There is so much to say and do and dance is the language through which she expresses it all. She’s worked on productions for the promotion of education among girls, peace measures in war, combating HIV Aids, fighting against global warming, and female feticide.

The pursuit of Kathak started when she was eight. Seeing financially unstable times, she began teaching Kathak to students and from the money she earned, she advanced her learning. “Despite difficulties, Kathak give me what money could never. I gained confidence and positivity. Even in challenging times, I am able to keep my eye on the goal,” says Mehra, who is learning to play the sitar and sarangi when she’s not teaching the 300 underprivileged children who learn Kathak at her institute. And like that, Mehra continues to strum along with the creative path. September 8: LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, 6 pm onwards.