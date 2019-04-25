Home Lifestyle

‘For a dancer, the floor is a canvas and the body, a paintbrush’

When he body becomes a window for the mind to express itself, it seems imperative for the former to break stereotypes and allow the latter to manifest freely.

Published: 25th April 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When the body becomes a window for the mind to express itself, it seems imperative for the former to break stereotypes and allow the latter to manifest freely. Dancer and choreographer Santosh Nair has been studying his body in this manner as an instrument of creative liberation for years now. The Artistic Director of Sadhya Dance Company will share such insights in an interactive workshop on body and movement. Titled Body and Movement, the workshop is curated by dancer Padma Shri Geeta Chandran and forms part of the upcoming 15th edition of Natya Vriksha’s World Dance Day celebrations. 

An earlier dance workshop by classical dancer Santosh Nair 

For Nair, this workshop couldn’t better. “For a dancer, every day is a celebration, and on days like these, we get to share our joy in an environment of camaraderie and oneness amongst the artists,” he says excitedly. The workshop will mainly at how movement can become an artist’s greatest tool and how its proper functioning is closely tied to our imagination.

The goal is to learn how to become comfortable with your anatomy and in the process shed inhibitions that keeps us from realising our true potential. More specifically, you will learn about the transition from classical to contemporary dance, and exploring the body and movement to create a contemporary methodology drawing from the classical roots. 

To help a dancer become a thinking dancer, Nair will stress on the art of improvisation – how to overcome hesitation, develop confidence to create freely, explore space and learn composition by comprising all these elements. “For a dancer, the floor is a canvas and the body, a paintbrush. As in any art form, the medium (body) is used to explore the imagination. Whether a performer or a non-performer, everyone needs to closely understand their body, feel its life energy and be sensitive to what makes it work,” explains Nair. Body and MovementOn April 27 At India International Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dancer Santosh Nair dancing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp